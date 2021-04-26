NEW MEXICO, DO YOU NEED RENTAL ASSISTANCE?
The state of New Mexico will grant $170M of federal aid to New Mexicans for rental and utility assistance to households experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Are you a renter?
Rental and utility assistance is available to households who are obligated to pay rent on a residential dwelling. Rental assistance can be used for unpaid, current and future rent and utilities. Funding may also be available for other housing-related expenses incurred directly or indirectly due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Are you a landlord?
Landlords and utility providers must submit a W9 to DFA via ERAVendor.Relations@state.nm.us to get paid directly.
Are you community partner?
You can help keep New Mexicans in their homes by partnering with us.
Latest News
Roswell wants people to take advantage of pandemic rental assistance program
ROSWELL, N.M.- The pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty for New Mexicans. With many losing their jobs, it left some questioning if they’d be able to pay for rent. The city of Roswell is now stepping in to help. “As the city, we just want to make sure that we’re...
New Mexico Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The State of New Mexico will grant financial Federal aid to New Mexicans for rental and utility assistance to households experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Grant funding will help cover: * Back rent, current rent, and future rent* Utility...
How to apply for COVID financial aid for rent and utilities in New Mexico
Beginning April 5, 2021, according to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, the state will grant $170M of federal aid to New Mexicans for rental and utility assistance to households experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This...
Where can Individuals Apply for rental assistance?
If you are having trouble with the application, please call 1-833-485-1334 to speak to a representative
Request a Paper APPLICATION
Please fill out this form to request a paper application be sent to you by mail if you cannot complete an application online. This process does take longer, so applicants are encouraged to try to apply online first.
Contact our representatives at 1-833-485-1334, if you have difficulty at any time completing an application.
Frequently asked questions (faqs)
What type of assistance is available?
Am I eligible to apply for Rental Assistance?
- Households paying rent on a residential dwelling
- Households, where one or more individuals have either: a) qualified for unemployment benefits; or b) experienced a decrease in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak such as:
- Job loss;
- Job furlough;
- Closure of place of employment;
- Reduction in self-employment compensation;
- Job loss and/or wage reduction due to requirement to be quarantined based on a diagnosis of COVID-19; or
- Other pertinent circumstances leading to financial hardship;
- Households where one or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability;
- A household income at or below 80% of area median income as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development provided in this link: http://housingnm.org/assets/content/Income_Limits.pdf;
- Have a current primary residence in a housing unit in New Mexico;
Where do I apply for Rental Assistance?
If you live in any New Mexico county or within the Albuquerque city limits, you can apply on this website beginning April 5th, 2021.
If you live in Bernalillo County, outside of ABQ city limits: https://www.bernco.gov/rent
If you live in Doña Ana County: https://www.donaanacounty.org/rent-utilities-assistance
How do I apply for Rental Assistance?
You can apply through the following method beginning April 5th, 2021:
- Web portal at RentHelpNM.org; or
- Download and submit the application via email at Info@RentHelpNM.org or mail to DFA: 407 Galisteo, Santa Fe, NM 87501, Attention: ERAP.
Is there a cap or maximum amount of Rental Assistance I can receive?
Rental Assistance is capped at 15 months of rental and utility assistance, which is dependent on the individual’s situation. For current and future rent and utility payments, assistance will be provided for three months at a time. At the end of the three months, renters will be able to re-apply for another three months of assistance if they have not reached the 15 month limit. Priority will be placed on paying past due rent and utilities before any assistance is provided for current and future rent and utility payments.
What is Utility assistance?
Utility assistance is defined as assistance to renters to pay past-due, current and future bills for electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal, fuel oil, wood, and pellets.
Utility assistance is capped at 15 months which is dependent on the individual’s situation. Utility assistance is only available to renters, not homeowners.
Payments will be made directly to the utility provider.
What documents do I need to apply?
Applicants will need to provide documentation that they meet each of the eligibility criteria.
The applicant must provide documentation showing that he or she is renting a residential dwelling. This can be a lease agreement. If a lease agreement does not exist other documentation, such as letter from the landlord, utility bills in the applicant’s name for the rental unit, or bank statements/canceled checks showing a pattern of paying rent, can be provided. If the applicant is applying for assistance with back rent, then documentation on the amount of unpaid rent must also be provided.
Applicants must provide documentation of income for all adult household members. Income documentation can include but is not limited to pay stubs, unemployment award letter or most recently filed income tax return. Applicants must provide documentation showing the total household income for 2020 or current monthly household income.
Applicant must provide documentation showing that at least one household member is at risk of homelessness or housing instability. This can include notice of delinquency, notice of termination or eviction notice from a landlord, utility shut-off notice or written signed self-certification as documentation.
Applicants must provide documentation showing that they have been directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19.
If the applicant is applying for utility assistance, then documentation showing unpaid and/or current utilities expenses must be provided.
When will the Rental Assistance Program be available?
The program will be open to applicants beginning April 5th, 2021
Will I receive the financial assistance payment?
The State of New Mexico will either pay the landlord and/or the utility provider directly depending on the financial assistance request. Requests for other financial assistance such as wood, pellets, hotel/motel costs etc., will be reimbursed directly to the applicant with evidence of receipts.
What if I live in Dona Ana County or Bernalillo County outside of Albuquerque city limits?
Apply directly at:
